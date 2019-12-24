El cuerpo de un hombre de unos 70 años ha sido encontrado esta mañana en un campo cerca de la playa de La Antilla, en el término municipal de Lepe, en circunstancias que investiga la Guardia Civil. Se trata, según fuentes de la investigación, de un hombre cuyo cadáver estaba en avanzado estado de descomposición, sin que todavía haya sido identificado.
No obstante, se sospecha que se podría tratar de Francisco Javier Milla, el hombre de 70 años enfermo de alzheimer que fue visto por última vez en La Antilla el pasado 7 de septiembre.
El cuerpo ha sido llevado al Instituto Anatómico Forense en Huelva para que le sea practicada la autopsia, mientras la familia de Milla ha sido avisada en prevención de que se les requiera para la identificación.
