La campaña para pagar la defensa del fotoperiodista Jordi Borràs, presuntamente agredido por un policía nacional, ha conseguido los 12.000 euros necesarios en 12 horas y se ha ampliado para financiar otras denuncias de periodistas agredidos.
Según ha informado el Grup de Periodistes Ramon Barnils en un comunicado, se ha alcanzado el objetivo de los 12.000 euros para pagar la defensa de Borràs gracias a las donaciones de cerca de 500 personas.
El importe recogido será destinado a sufragar los gastos judiciales: el servicio del equipo de abogados, diferentes peritos y procuradores, además de pagar una parte importante de impuestos.
