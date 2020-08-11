Estás leyendo: Investigan a un hombre por agredir y abusar de su expareja en Granada

Machismo Investigan a un hombre por agredir y abusar de su expareja en Granada

El investigado atacó su pareja, con la que estaba en trámites de separación, la agredió sexualmente y le provocó heridas leves para después autolesionarse en un intento de suicidio.

Coches patrulla de la Guardia Civil. / EUROPA PRESS / Archivo
granada

efe

La Guardia Civil investiga en Alhendín (Granada) a un hombre denunciado por agredir y abusar sexualmente de la que era su pareja y que posteriormente se autolesionó, por lo que permanece ingresado grave en un centro hospitalario.

Según han informado fuentes de este cuerpo armado, que se ha hecho cargo de la investigación, la Policía Judicial analiza la denuncia por los presuntos delitos de agresión y asalto sexual, sin que hayan trascendido más datos.

Fuentes cercanas al caso han confirmado que el investigado, que tras los hechos habría intentado acabar con su vida, permanece ingresado en estado grave en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del hospital de Traumatología de Granada. 

Según ha adelantado este martes el periódico Ideal, los hechos sucedieron sobre las diez de la mañana de este lunes cuando el investigado atacó a la víctima, en trámites de separación, la agredió sexualmente y le provocó heridas leves.

