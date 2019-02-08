Público
Maltrato infantil Tres detenidos por zarandear al bebé que cuidaban y causarle heridas graves

La pequeña tenía fracturas antiguas y nuevas en los huesos del codo, radio y tibia, producidas por un adulto como consecuencia de "sacudidas violentas y peligrosas, de forma repetida".

La niña fue trasladada al hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca de Murcia, donde quedó ingresada con heridas graves/ EP

Dos hombres y una mujer han sido detenidos por la Policía Nacional en Murcia acusados de herir de gravedad a una bebé de 10 meses a la que cuidaban, que se encuentra ingresada en el hospital con lesiones producidas por el llamado "síndrome del zarandeo", según han informado este viernes fuentes policiales. La pequeña tenía fracturas antiguas y nuevas en los huesos del codo, radio y tibia, producidas por un adulto como consecuencia de "sacudidas violentas y peligrosas, de forma repetida".

La investigación se inició a raíz de que la madre de la niña la llevara al pediatra a una revisión rutinaria de la enfermedad neurológica que padece, y el médico le informara de la existencia de fracturas óseas incompatibles con su patología, de tipo "objetivable y realizadas por la mano del hombre".

La niña fue trasladada al hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca de Murcia, donde quedó ingresada con heridas graves después de que los médicos le diagnosticaran síntomas de un cuadro clínico relacionado con el "zarandeo". Ante esto, y sabiendo la madre de la pequeña que las únicas personas que podrían haber realizado los hechos serían su cuidadora o la gente de su entorno, presentó una denuncia en la comisaría de Policía Nacional.

Las primeras investigaciones apuntaron al entorno de la cuidadora puesto que la niña se quedaba en su domicilio mientras la madre trabaja. En esa casa vivían, además de la cuidadora, su pareja, y el padre de ella.

Las pesquisas policiales, las declaraciones de los facultativos y de la madre, así como los partes médicos, llevaron a la Policía a la detención de los tres miembros de la familia que se hacía cargo de la menor cuando su madre se ausentaba por motivos laborales. Los detenidos tienen entre 30 y 71 años y nacionalidades española y colombiana.

