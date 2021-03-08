El mantenimiento de las 39 casas forestales de la familia real ha supuesto 666.000 euros a Patrimonio Nacional

MadridActualizado:
Entre 2006 y 2020, Patrimonio Nacional gastó 665.992 euros en las 39 casas forestales que tiene la familia real en el Pardo, según ha publicado La Sexta.
Un senador de Compromís, Carles Mulet, ha preguntado al Gobierno por este asunto, en concreto por la finca La Angorrilla, donde Corinna Larsen se alojó en sus viajes a Madrid, y cuánto dinero se destinó para su reforma.
El Ejecutivo por su parte, en una respuesta escrita, omite la respuesta directa al senador y responde incluyendo el gasto de la finca en las 39 casas, sin aclarar si Patrimonio se ha hecho cargo de los gastos en seguridad o personal contratado.
Por otro lado, Mulet también hizo una pregunta sobre los costes del personal que la familia real contrata para los viajes al extranjero y si en este caso es Patrimonio Nacional el que los ha sufragado. En respuesta del Ejecutivo, el Gobierno ha destinado en los últimos cinco años 53.856,49 euros las "comisiones de servicio correspondientes al personal que asiste a la Familia Real", según publica esta cadena de televisión.
Desde Presidencia del Gobierno han querido hacer un desglose por años, en este caso, 2016 fue el año con más viajes del rey y el más caro; 38 viajes con un gasto de 14.558,66 euros. De los 108 viajes recogidos, después de 2016, se fue descendiendo en gasto y cantidades.
El Ministerio de Presidencia ha declarado que los gastos de la Casa Real se tratan de carácter ordinario y no extraordinario.
