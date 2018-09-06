Público
Nunca más En Marea critica a Cs por apropiarse del lema "Nunca más" para "dividir" en Catalunya

El partido de Albert Rivera convoca una manifestación en Barcelona con el lema "¡Nunca más! Mai més!", para denunciar, dicen, "el golpe separatista a la democracia" que tuvo lugar hace un año.

Arrimadas y Rivera retiran lazos amarillos de Alella (Barcelona). EFE

Tras la polémica retirada de los lazos amarillos, Ciudadanos vuelve a la carga y tiene prevista otra manifestación en Barcelona con el lema "¡Nunca más! Mai més!" en la que pretenden, según el partido naranja, "reivindicar la democracia".

El lema, que recuerda al usado tras la tragedia del Prestige, ha sido criticado desde el arco parlamentario. En Marea denuncia la apropiación de un lema "símbolo de la 
 lucha por la verdad, contra la desinformación oficial y por la defensa del medio ambiente y del mar como medio de vida".

Fuentes del partido explican a Público  que el lema "Nunca Máis" nunca mostró "la división que quiere conseguir Ciudadanos con su campaña, todo lo contrario, era símbolo de la dignidad democrática y de la unidad tanto de la ciudadanía gallega como de parte del mundo que se unió a la causa y se desplazó a Galicia para participar en las manifestaciones y recuperación de las playas, una ola de solidaridad. Si pretenden conseguir el mismo efecto, no creemos que lo consigan".

"Devolvednos nuestras palabras, como decía Galeano", afirman desde en Marea.

La convocatoria de Ciudadanos tendrá lugar este jueves y la ha hecho pública su líder a través de un tuit en el que denuncia "el golpe separatista a la democracia".  Rivera asegura que este jueves estarán en Barcelona "recordando hasta dónde fueron capaces de llegar quienes quieren liquidar España y reivindicando nuestra Constitución, la libertad y la igualdad".

