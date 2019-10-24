Save the Children ha destacado este jueves las "múltiples" llamadas de atención a España por parte de Naciones Unidas sobre la vulneración de los derechos de los migrantes menores de edad que llegan a España y ha considerado "inadmisible" la "desprotección sistemática" de estos niños.
En un comunicado, la ONG recuerda que ayer el Comité de los Derechos del Niño de la ONU consideró que España violó los derechos de dos niños africanos a quienes la Fiscalía declaró mayores de edad, pese a que su documentación decía lo contrario, mediante un procedimiento irregular.
Estos casos se unen a otros anteriores, con lo que Save the Children insiste en que "ya son múltiples las llamadas de atención que España recibe del máximo órgano de Naciones Unidas encargado de velar que se cumplen los derechos de la infancia por lo que es inadmisible esta desprotección sistemática de las niñas y niños migrantes".
La ONG subraya que cuando no se aplica el beneficio de la duda, la presunción de minoría o no se informa a los niños de la importancia de reconocerse como menor de edad "se vulneran sus derechos". Asegura que los menores representaron el 12 % del total de las personas que llegaron a España por el estrecho de Gibraltar en 2018, por eso urge a incluir la perspectiva de la infancia en las políticas migratorias.
Entre otras medidas, considera que se debe establecer ya un protocolo de atención en las llegadas en puerto para atender a los menores de edad e identificar a aquellos que pueden encontrarse en una situación de especial vulnerabilidad. También insta a modificar el procedimiento de determinación de la edad, tal y como ha recomendado Naciones Unidas.
