Metro de Madrid El enfermero agredido en el Metro de Madrid pierde la visión del ojo golpeado

El agresor terminó dando un puñetazo al enfermero en el ojo derecho con un objeto aún no identificado y al grito de "¡Ojalá te mueras, gilipollas!". Tras ser intervenido este fin de semana, la víctima ha sido dada de alta,

El agresor, que todavía no ha sido detenido, respondió con violencia esgrimiendo un objeto punzante.

El golpe que un individuo propinó a un enfermero del Hospital 12 de Octubre se ha saldado con una triste noticia: según fuentes hospitalarias recogidas por La Vanguardia, el enfermero ha perdido la visión en el ojo afectado. Ha sido dado de alta esta misma mañana.

La agresión tuvo lugar el pasado 15 de julio por la noche en la estación Alto el Arenal de la Línea 1 de Medro de Madrid. Según las imágenes y las posteriores investigaciones, la trifulca tuvo su origen en una discusión en el vagón del convoy entre el agresor, que llevaba una gorra roja y que tenía mascarilla puesta, y la víctima, que le reprochaba el hecho de no llevarla.

En el Metro de Madrid es obligatorio el uso de mascarilla desde el inicio de la pandemia de Covid 19.

El agresor terminó dando un puñetazo al enfermero en el ojo derecho con un objeto aún no identificado y al grito de "¡Ojalá te mueras, gilipollas!", tras los cual se bajó del tren en la mencionada estación. La víctima cayó al suelo en el vagón mientras se tapaba el rostro con las manos.

Según RTVE, el sanitario no habría perdido el ojo, aunque posteriormente otras fuentes han confirmado que, efectivamente, el órgano ha quedado dañado y la víctima ha perdido la visión en dicho ojo.

