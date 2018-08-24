La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha afirmado que el Gobierno no ha variado un "ápice" su política migratoria pero que el salto a la valla de Ceuta esta semana por parte de 116 migrantes es "inaceptable" por las condiciones de "violencia y riesgo" para las fuerzas de seguridad.

En la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, ha insistido en que el Ejecutivo ha cumplido en todo momento con la legalidad internacional y nacional al devolver a Marruecos a este grupo, que se hizo en virtud de un convenio bilateral de 1992 que ya se ha "utilizado en otras ocasiones".

"No es forma de tratar a nuestro país, de forma violenta", ha zanjado la vicepresidenta, quien ha asegurado que las más de 100 personas que entraron de manera irregular y "agresiva" en la frontera de Ceuta han sido atendidas "jurídicamente una a una, con todas las garantías propias de un Estado de Derecho".

Calvo ha garantizado que entre los expulsados no hay menores de edad y ha añadido que al Gobierno tampoco le consta que "ninguno de ellos haya pedido asilo".

En su opinión, lo ocurrido el pasado miércoles, que ha tachado de "inaceptable", es "una situación completamente distinta" de la que acaece en las acciones de salvamento de personas en las costas porque, además, los inmigrantes hicieron uso de "herramientas e incluso sustancias" con las que causaron lesiones a siete agentes de la Guardia Civil.

"No lo vamos a consentir" porque "no es aceptable el riesgo que corren nuestras fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad", ha advertido la vicepresidenta, quien ha querido trasladarles su agradecimiento y respeto a su profesionalidad en nombre del Gobierno, que "no va a mirar para otro lado" en este asunto.

Así, ha reiterado que la devolución a Marruecos, país con el que España mantiene "unas relaciones cotidianas particularmente buenas", ha cumplido con la legalidad y que la activación del acuerdo bilateral no supone en ningún caso que el Gobierno haya variado "un solo ápice" su política migratoria.

Política que siempre responderá, ha dicho, a dos variables: la de respetar los derechos humanos y la de garantizar la seguridad en las fronteras.

