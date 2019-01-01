Unos 50 inmigrantes argelinos, acogidos en el Centro de Estancia Temporal de Inmigrantes (CETI) de Ceuta, se han concentrado hoy ante la Comisaría de la Policía Nacional para denunciar la presunta agresión a un compatriota por parte de dos vigilantes jurados privados que guardan la entrada del CETI.
Según han informado fuentes policiales, los inmigrantes argelinos han partido andando desde el CETI hasta las puertas de las dependencias policiales, donde se concentraron y denunciaron la presunta agresión al compatriota por los vigilantes del centro de estancia temporal de inmigrantes.
El agredido tuvo que ser rescatado por los efectivos del Servicio de Extinción de Incendios y Salvamentos (SEIS) al caer por un barranco situado en las inmediaciones del CETI en una zona de difícil acceso.
La supuesta agresión se ha producido a primera hora de esta mañana, cuando al inmigrante argelino, de unos 30 años, se le negaba la entrada al CETI debido al estado de embriaguez que presentaba.
El inmigrante se enfrentó a los vigilantes, quienes lo apartaron de la entrada del centro y, por su estado de embriaguez, tropezó y cayó por el barranco, según las mismas fuentes.
Pese a la caída, el herido no presentaba ninguna herida de consideración, aunque tuvo que ser atendido en el hospital por las erosiones producidas por el golpe, según han informado a Efe fuentes del centro sanitario.
Este hecho ha motivado que la comunidad argelina residente en el CETI haya culpado de los hechos a los integrantes de la seguridad privada, iniciándose una marcha como protesta desde el CETI hasta las puertas de la Jefatura Superior de Policía, donde permanecieron hasta que se formalizó la pertinente denuncia
