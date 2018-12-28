El Parlamento catalán ha presentado ante el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) sus alegaciones en defensa de la resolución que aprobó la Cámara en octubre de este año que abogaba por la abolición de la Monarquía, que fue impugnada por el Gobierno central.
Las alegaciones, firmadas por el letrado mayor Joan Ridao, defienden que la resolución es una declaración sin efectos jurídicos, por lo que "no tiene potencialidad alguna de provocar una infracción constitucional por carecer del elemento de juridicidad necesario".
El Parlamento catalán también recuerda que el Consejo de Estado emitió un dictamen en el que desaconsejaba al Gobierno impugnar la resolución, y en el que se afirmaba: "El debate político no está sujeto, en nuestro ordenamiento, a límites materiales que impidan manifestar opiniones contrarias a la Constitución".
