El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha acordado denegar las medidas cautelares solicitadas por el Grupo del Partido Popular en el Ayuntamiento de la capital y la Comunidad de Madrid —nuevamente— contra la Ordenanza de Movilidad Sostenible aprobada por el Consistorio, con las que querían paralizar la puesta en marcha de Madrid Central.
En dos autos, los magistrados recuerdan a las administraciones involucradas que deben "respetar en sus actuaciones los principios de cooperación y colaboración en aras a la eficaz consecución de los fines de interés general que demanda el ejercicio de sus propias competencias".
En este caso, afirma la Sala, esos principios no han regido las relaciones entre el Ayuntamiento y la Comunidad, pese a "la trascendencia que tiene para los ciudadanos la restricción de la circulación vial que entraña la aplicación de la disposición general impugnada".
Esta circunstancia, continúa la resolución, demandaba y demanda la implicación activa y "coordinada de ambas administraciones territoriales, con el objeto de incumplir el fin primordial de su propia existencia: servir con objetividad los intereses generales".
Recursos
El pasado 29 de octubre, el portavoz del Grupo Municipal del PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, anunció en primer lugar la interposición de los recursos y esgrimió que el decreto se firmó "sin previo aviso" debido a una "voluntad de imposición sobre un determinado modelo del centro, que perjudicará no solo al centro sino al conjunto de la ciudad".
Por su parte, el Gobierno regional interpuso un recurso al entender que se ha llevado a cabo una tramitación "incorrecta" por, entre otros motivos, la falta de informes, la afectación a competencias autonómicas o el no haber estado sometido a información pública y audiencia correctamente.
