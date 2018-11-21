Público
Accidente laboral Muere un operario de una descarga eléctrica cuando fumigaba una vía del AVE sin servicio

El siniestro se ha producido entre los municipios valencianos de Almussafes y Silla, cuando el trabajador ha subido en la cisterna que contiene el producto fumigador y ha tocado la catenaria de la vía.

Un vagón ha explotado al colisionarse contra los cables de alta tensión - EFE/Chema Moya

Un trabajador de 38 años que fumigaba una zona de la vía del AVE en construcción entre los municipios valencianos de Almussafes y Silla ha fallecido hoy tras sufrir una fuerte descarga eléctrica al tocar la catenaria.

Fuentes del Consorcio de Bomberos han informado de que el accidente, del que fueron avisados por una explosión en la citada vía férrea, se ha producido a la altura del cruce con la CV-42, en el término de Silla.

Según Emergencias de la Generalitat, el suceso se ha producido cuando el trabajador ha subido en la cisterna que contiene el producto fumigador y ha tocado la catenaria de la vía.

El operario ha sufrido una fuerte descarga, a consecuencia de la cual ha salido despedido y ha fallecido. Fuentes de la investigación han informado de que en ese momento había dos personas trabajando en las labores de mantenimiento, una de los cuales ha muerto.

Hasta el lugar se ha desplazado una unidad del Servicio de Atención Médica Urgencia (SAMU), según fuentes del Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias, y también han sido movilizados bomberos del Consorcio de Valencia.

El accidente no ha afectado a la circulación de trenes ya que la zona afectada, donde se construye el futuro AVE que unirá Valencia y Alicante, está aún sin servicio.

