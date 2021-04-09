ValènciaActualizado:
La mujer de 43 años cuyo cuerpo fue hallado el pasado miércoles en una acequia de la pedanía de Massarrojos, en València, pudo haber sido estrangulada antes de caer al agua, según los resultados provisionales de la autopsia que todavía se está practicando al cadáver.
Según han informado fuentes conocedoras de la investigación, que desarrolla el grupo de Homicidios de la Guardia Civil, en un primer momento no se observaron indicios de violencia en el cuerpo, que fue localizado tras pasar al menos un día sumergido.
Sin embargo, tras las primeras observaciones del examen forense, se cree que su muerte podría haberse producido antes de que el cuerpo cayese o fuese arrojado a la acequia, y posiblemente por un estrangulamiento.
Las mismas fuentes han informado de que los datos que se conocen sobre los últimos paraderos de la víctima y otras circunstancias que rodean el suceso motivan que los investigadores dirijan sus pesquisas hacia posibles vínculos con el narcotráfico.
La desaparición de esta mujer fue denunciada por su familia el pasado sábado en una comisaría de la Policía Nacional de València, aunque posteriormente se hizo cargo de la investigación la Guardia Civil.
El cuerpo fue hallado de forma casual sumergido en una acequia, por lo que para su rescate fue necesaria la intervención del Grupo Especial de Actividades Subacuáticas (GEAS) de la Guardia Civil.
