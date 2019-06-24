Público
Muley el Mehdi Unos encapuchados disparan contra una de las principales mezquitas de Ceuta

El suceso se produjo sobre las 3.30 horas de esta pasada madrugada cuando en el interior del templo había varias personas. No ha habido heridos, aunque sí se produjeron momentos de pánico y tensión.

Uno o dos individuos encapuchado dispararon al menos cuatro disparos contra una de las principales mezquitas de Ceuta, la de Muley el Mehdi, cuando en el interior del templo había varias personas que terminaban uno de sus rezos, ha informado fuentes policiales.

El suceso se produjo sobre las 3.30 horas de esta pasada madrugada y los disparos, que impactaron contra la fachada, no dejaron heridos aunque sí se produjeron momentos de pánico y tensión.

La Policía Nacional de Ceuta ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer el suceso.

(Habrá ampliación)

