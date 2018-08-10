El Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Vigo ha dejado en libertad con cargos al patriarca del clan de los Charlines, Manuel Charlín Gama, y a su hijo, Melchor Charlín Pomares, así como de otros 14 detenidos en la operación contra una organización que pretendía introducir cocaína en Galicia.
El juez Juan Carlos Carballal ha decretado para Melchor comparecencias cada 15 días, mientras que para Manuel no ha ordenado ningún tipo de medida cautelar, confirmaron fuentes jurídicas.
En cambio, ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión del ciudadano holandés Paul Wouter, que ha declarado por videoconferencia desde Estepona, así como de Víctor Manuel P.S. y Daniel O.T., detallaron fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia.
Antes, el juez había enviado a prisión a los cuatro tripulantes, dos senegaleses y dos españoles, del barco que cargaba la cocaína y que fue interceptado cerca del archipiélago portugués de las Azones.
En total, pasarán a disposición judicial a lo largo de la jornada 17 de los 28 arrestados en la operación 'Barrancabermeja'.
Por el momento han desfilado ante el juez 12 de ellos y nueve, incluidos los Charlines, han quedado libres.
Otros siete implicados en la operación quedaron libres ya en sede policial.
