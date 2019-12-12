Público
NEGOCIACIONES PARA LA INVESTIDURA Torra alerta de que con una llamada de Sánchez no se soluciona el conflicto catalán

Pedro Sánchez anunció que llamaría a todos los presidentes autonómicos, a lo que ERC contestó que le había pedido al candidato a la investidura que se pusiera en contacto con el presidente de la Generalitat como gesto. 

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante una sesión plenaria en el Parlament de Catalunya. / Europa Press

El presidente catalán, Quim Torra, considera que una llamada del jefe del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, en el marco de una ronda de contactos con presidentes autonómicos, no soluciona el conflicto catalán, que pide encarar con "valentía" y no con gestos "vacíos y estériles".

Después de la ronda de consultas y de recibir el encargo del rey Felipe VI para formar gobierno, Sánchez anunció este miércoles que llamaría a todos los presidentes autonómicos, incluido Quim Torra, quien en las últimas semanas le ha telefoneado diversas veces sin éxito.

Fuentes del entorno del presidente catalán han remarcado a Efe este jueves que nada se va solucionar con una llamada de Sánchez en el marco de una ronda de presidentes autonómicos, ya que el problema no radica en la llamada.

De este modo responde la Generalita a las palabras de la portavoz y secretaria general adjunta de ERC, Marta Vilalta, ha asegurado este jueves que en las negociaciones que los republicanos mantienen con el PSOE sobre la investidura pidieron a los socialistas que el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, llamara al de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, como "gesto".

En este sentido, desde el entorno del presidente catalán apuntan que lo que debe haber es "respeto institucional" y "bilateralidad" entre Catalunya y el Estado, y un "reconocimiento de los sujetos políticos".

También una "propuesta democrática" para dar salida a la autodeterminación y el "fin de la represión". Las mismas fuentes enfatizan que todo el mundo debe estar "a la altura del momento político y encarar el conflicto con valentía y coraje, y no con gestos vacíos y estériles".

