Estás leyendo: Neonazis en Barcelona celebran su particular 12 de octubre con simbología ultra y franquista

Público
Público

Neonazis en Barcelona celebran su particular 12 de octubre con simbología ultra y franquista

Bajo el lema "Gloria y honor a nuestros héroes del 1492", unas pocas decenas de neonazis han marchado en el parque de Montjuïch, en Barcelona, en un acto organizado por el partido de extrema derecha Democracia Nacional. Todos los años la derecha más ultra celebra su particular día de la Hispanidad en la capital catalana.

Un neonazi quema una 'estelada' en Montjuïch.
Un neonazi quema una 'estelada' en Montjuïch. EFE

Madrid

Como cada año, y mientras los partidos autodenominados constitucionalistas (menos Cs) celebraban el 12 de octubre en una marcha por las calles de Barcelona, en la montaña de Montjuïc se han aglutinado unas decenas de neonazis que, convocados por el partido de extrema derecha Democracia Nacional, han desplegado una generosa simbología ultra y franquista.

Así lo han podido comprobar fotógrafos y ciudadanos que asistían a esta marcha por el parque, en la que un grupo con indumentaria abiertamente neonazi desplegaba su catálogo de símbolos nazis, franquistas y ultras.

Por la mañana, Vox y la entidad Cataluña Suma por España han celebrado una ofrenda floral en el monumento a Colón, lugar tradicional de celebración de la derecha en Barcelona con motivo del Día de la Hispanidad.

A los pies de la estatua a Colón, en el inicio de las Ramblas de Barcelona, se han congregado alrededor de 200 personas, en una ofrenda convocada por la entidad de extrema derecha Somatemps, Unidad Hispanista y la Fundación Denaes.

Por parte de Vox han acudido su líder en el Parlament, Ignacio Garriga, sus dos portavoces en la cámara catalana, Juan Garriga y Antonio Gallego, así como el diputado Andrés Bello.

El pasado año, la ofrenda terminó con manifestaciones tales como quema de 'esteladas’ con fotos de los expresidentes Lluis Companys, Quim Torra y Carles Puigdemont mientras cantaban el 'Cara al sol' y lucían banderas franquistas. Al terminar la quema han gritado "Sieg Heil", "Viva Franco" y "José Antonio Primo de Rivera". 

Imagen de la pancarta de la marcha neonazi en Montjuïch, Barcelona.
Imagen de la pancarta de la marcha neonazi en Montjuïch, Barcelona. EFE

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público