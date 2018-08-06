Alejandro Morant, vicepresidente de la Diputación de Alicante y afín al actual presidente nacional del PP, exigió en su perfil de Facebook “un plan de deportaciones masivas” para los migrantes que llegan a España, así como el “cierre de las fronteras”. Más tarde retiró el texto, según el diario alicantino Información.
En el texto, Morant sugiere una serie de medidas que van desde la “eliminación de ayudas y privilegios” hasta “endurecer las leyes”, pasando por “dar autoridad a jueces y policía como hace EEUU”. También se muestra contrario a la naturalización de los ciudadanos por el hecho de nacer en España.
“Esto no es inmigración, es una invasión silenciosa que acabará con el mundo occidental convirtiéndolo al Islam”, finaliza.
Se trata de unas declaraciones en una línea similar a las denuncias que el propio presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha ido volcando en sus propias redes sociales últimamente, calentando un debate a menudo con datos sin contrastar o directamente falsos.
El breve texto ha caído como un jarro de agua fría en el seno del partido en la provincia, hasta el punto de que el presidente provincial, José Ciscar, se tuvo que desmarcar de las declaraciones, según el mismo medio.
El propio Ciscar comentó que el comentario es “una opinión de tipo personal, publicadas en su muro personal de Facebook, que el presidente provincial del PP no comparte y creo que la inmensa mayoría de los militantes del Partido Popular tampoco las comparten”.
Morant, que también ostenta el cargo de alcalde de Busot, explicó que él había hablado “en todo momento en nombre propio”. “Es mi opinión”, subrayó, “yo no soy políticamente correcto”. No obstante, se apresuró a borrar el comentario.
