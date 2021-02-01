A CoruñaActualizado:
La Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña ha emitido este lunes una providencia en la que indica que el recurso contra la sentencia que considera que el Pazo de Meirás es propiedad del Estado sigue tramitándose con la personación de un heredero más de la familia Franco "por tener o poder tener interés directo y legítimo en el resultado de este litigio".
La sección tercera de la Audiencia, informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia, ha trasladado en la providencia que "no procede acordar sobre la nulidad" de las actuaciones llevadas a cabo por el juzgado de Primera Instancia número uno de A Coruña.
El tribunal ha apuntado que el heredero que se da por personado en la causa ha asumido "como propio todo cuanto se ha actuado y resuelto hasta la fecha en el presente procedimiento, así como lo que pueda resolverse en un futuro a resultas de actuaciones procesales ya implementadas".
De acuerdo con esa decisión del heredero, los magistrados han sostenido que "no procede acordar sobre la nulidad de las actuaciones llevadas a cabo ante el Juzgado de Primera Instancia".
En la providencia, contra la que puede interponerse recurso de reposición, la Audiencia señala que se considera "necesaria" la presencia como demandado del heredero de la familia Franco "en cuanto, aparentemente, sigue siendo el titular registral" de catorce fincas del pazo de Meirás, pues "no consta su traspaso a Pristina, S.L."
