Pepu Hernández y el PSOE El equipo de Pepu Hernández asegura que el exseleccionador no ha cometido ninguna "irregularidad fiscal"

La portavoz de su candidatura a la alcaldía de Madrid por el PSOE, Mar Espinar, afirma que no hay ningún pronunciamiento o comunicación por parte de la Agencia Tributaria relativo a una presunta mala práctica fiscal y que "todo está correcto".

Pepu Hernández ha sido elegido por Pedro Sánchez para encabezar la candidatura al Ayuntamiento de Madrid. / EFE

El equipo de la candidatura de Pepu Hernández, que aspira a liderar la lista del PSOE al Ayuntamiento de Madrid en las próximas elecciones, ha asegurado que el exseleccionador de Baloncesto no ha cometido ninguna "irregularidad fiscal" y que su segunda vivienda, en la localidad de Ribadesella, la tributó tanto él como su mujer por el impuesto del IRPF.

Así lo ha indicado en una convocatoria de urgencia la portavoz de la candidatura, la concejal socialista Mar Espinar, ante las informaciones de El Confidencial y El Mundo, sobre una sociedad que habría utilizado durante décadas para ahorrarse impuestos.

El primero ha publicado que Hernández montó una sociedad para cobrar por la cesión de sus derechos de imagen, las conferencias que ha impartido estos años y la edición de publicaciones. En el caso de El Mundo, publican que utilizó esta sociedad, Saitama 2006 SL, también para pagar menos impuestos la casa en la que habitualmente veranea, en la localidad asturiana de Ribadesella.

Espinar ha dicho que no hay ningún pronunciamiento o comunicación por parte de la Agencia Tributaria relativo a una presunta mala práctica fiscal y que "todo está correcto".

