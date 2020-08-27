madridActualizado:
Este jueves se ha celebrado un pleno en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona a petición de ERC y JxCat, en el que se ha pedido retirar la Medalla de Oro de la Ciudad a Juan Carlos I.
La declaración institucional ha salido adelante con 15 votos a favor del "sí", frente a los 14 del "no" con los votos a favor de las dos formaciones independentistas, en contra del PSC, PP y Cs y la abstención de Barcelona En Comú, integrante de Unidas Podemos, a su vez socio del PSOE en el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.
El pleno ha podido celebrarse a pesar de que Ciudadanos, con un ruego, y el grupo de Manuel Valls, con un recurso de reposición, pidieron que se anulase al entender que contravenía la legalidad por tener como objetivo censurar la monarquía; pero el secretario municipal tumbó los recursos y ha podido salir adelante aunque el grupo de Manuel Valls se haya ausentado como señal de protesta.
En Comú ha optado por la abstención
La proposición, único punto del pleno, reclamaba iniciar los trámites para retirar la Medalla de Oro al rey emérito Juan Carlos I, reprobar al Gobierno central por su "colaboración necesaria en la salida", exigir explicaciones al Gobierno central y solicitar la derogación de los delitos de injurias y calumnias a la Corona, entre otros aspectos.
La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha asegurado que su formación, pese a considerar pertinente el debate, ha optado por la abstención al no retirarse de la proposición la reprobación al Gobierno central, y ha reprochado a ERC y JxCat que su intención parece que sea "hacer caer" al Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez.
