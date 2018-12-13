Público
Podem Catalunya La sede de Podem Catalunya amanece con pintadas falangistas

La sede de la coalición morada en Barcelona ha amanecido con pintadas de corte falangista, en una acción que el partido atribuye al "clima de intolerancia y odio que están sembrando algunos partidos".

Sede de Podem en Barcelona con pintadas fascistas | Foto de Twitter: @Podem_cat

La sede de Podem Barcelona ha amanecido este jueves con pintadas falangistas, una acción que el partido atribuye al "clima de intolerancia y odio que están sembrando algunos partidos".

"Cerdos rojos" o "fuera rojos del barrio" son algunas de las pintadas que han aparecido en la sede de la formación morada en la capital catalana, junto al yugo y las flechas, la firma de la falange o pegatinas de este grupo de ultraderecha.

En un comunicado, el partido lamenta este tipo de acciones: "Siempre condenaremos el uso de la violencia y la coacción contra las personas que quieren hacer que nuestra sociedad sea más justa y tolerante para todo el mundo".

