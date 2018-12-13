La sede de Podem Barcelona ha amanecido este jueves con pintadas falangistas, una acción que el partido atribuye al "clima de intolerancia y odio que están sembrando algunos partidos".
"Cerdos rojos" o "fuera rojos del barrio" son algunas de las pintadas que han aparecido en la sede de la formación morada en la capital catalana, junto al yugo y las flechas, la firma de la falange o pegatinas de este grupo de ultraderecha.
En un comunicado, el partido lamenta este tipo de acciones: "Siempre condenaremos el uso de la violencia y la coacción contra las personas que quieren hacer que nuestra sociedad sea más justa y tolerante para todo el mundo".
La violenta extrema dreta no ens detindrà ni per un instant en el nostre afany de millorar la vida de la gent del nostre país.— PODEM (@podem_cat) 13 de diciembre de 2018
Aquest odi ens anima a continuar lluitant per millorar la qualitat de vida i benestar del nostre poble. pic.twitter.com/rgfn73LrE7
