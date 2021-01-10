La Policía detiene a tres presuntos yihadistas en Barcelona

barcelona
La Policía Nacional ha detenido este fin de semana a tres presuntos yihadistas en Barcelona en una nueva operación de la Comisaría General de Información, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.
Según ha adelantado El Mundo, se trata de dos ciudadanos libios y un marroquí que formaban una célula yihadista considerada de especial peligrosidad, ya que dos estaban incluidos en la lista de excombatientes que partieron a Siria para engrosar las listas de Estado Islámico (Daesh).
Está previsto que los arrestados por los especialistas de la Policía Nacional pasen a disposición de la Audiencia Nacional este lunes. En la operación se ha intervenido documentación y material que será analizado por los expertos de la Comisaría General de Información.
