La Policía detiene a tres presuntos yihadistas en Barcelona

Se trata de dos ciudadanos libios y un marroquí que formaban una célula yihadista considerada de especial peligrosidad, según la Comisaría General de Información

Dos agentes de la Policía Nacional en una calle de Madrid. EUROPA PRESS

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este fin de semana a tres presuntos yihadistas en Barcelona en una nueva operación de la Comisaría General de Información, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.

Según ha adelantado El Mundo, se trata de dos ciudadanos libios y un marroquí que formaban una célula yihadista considerada de especial peligrosidad, ya que dos estaban incluidos en la lista de excombatientes que partieron a Siria para engrosar las listas de Estado Islámico (Daesh).

Está previsto que los arrestados por los especialistas de la Policía Nacional pasen a disposición de la Audiencia Nacional este lunes. En la operación se ha intervenido documentación y material que será analizado por los expertos de la Comisaría General de Información.

