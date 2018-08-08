Público
Política Begoña Gómez, esposa de Pedro Sánchez, ficha como directiva del Instituto de Empresa

Dirigirá el recién creado IE Africa Center, un centro que impulsará la innovación, el liderazgo ejecutivo, el emprendimiento y el desarrollo de proyectos de acción social en el continente africano.

Pedro Sánchez, y su esposa Begoña Gómez, en el Palacio de Marivent. EFE

Begoña Gómez, la mujer del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha fichado por IE University —tradicionalmente, Instituto de Empresa de Madrid— donde dirigirá el recién creado IE Africa Center, un centro que impulsará la innovación, el liderazgo ejecutivo, el emprendimiento y el desarrollo de proyectos de acción social en el continente africano, según informó la institución.

Gómez cuenta con más de 20 años de experiencia en consultoría y docencia y hasta la actualidad ha sido directora de Consultoría del Grupo Inmark. Desde 2015 es codirectora del Master en Fundraising Público y Privado para Organizaciones sin Ánimo de Lucro en el Centro Superior de Estudios de Gestión de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

La nueva directora del IE Africa Center es una profesional especializada en diseño e implementación de proyectos estratégicos, con enfoque en 'fundraising' y sostenibilidad para el tercer sector.

