La Fiscalía ha pedido este martes al juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria que suspenda de forma inmediata el tercer grado a seis de los nueve presos condenados por el procés.

El presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart; el líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras; y los exconsellers Raül Romeva y Jordi Turull cuando salieron de la prisión de Lledoners, por primera vez usando su clasificación en tercer grado, la semilibertad. Poco mas tarde, saldrían Joaquim Forn, Jordi Sànchez y Josep Rull.

El juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria ha acordado suspender el tercer grado al exvicepresidente catalán Oriol Junqueras y a otros cuatro presos del procés mientras resuelve el recurso de la Fiscalía contra el régimen abierto que les concedió la Generalitat el pasado 14 de julio.

La Fiscalía ha pedido este martes al juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria que suspenda de forma inmediata el tercer grado a seis de los nueve presos condenados por el procés para evitar que la semilibertad que les concedió la Generalitat cree una "total sensación de impunidad", tanto para ellos como para la sociedad.

En cinco providencias, que se pueden recurrir en un máximo de tres días, la titular del jugado de vigilancia penitenciaria número cinco de Catalunya, sobre la que recaen los recursos relativos a Junqueras, los exconsellers Raül Romeva y Joaquim Forn, el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, acuerda que el escrito de la Fiscalía comporta el afecto suspensivo del tercer grado hasta que se resuelva el fondo del asunto. 

