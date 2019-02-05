Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Presupuestos 2019 ERC formaliza su enmienda a la totalidad de los Presupuestos de Pedro Sánchez

Joan Tardá rechaza las cuentas tras haber hecho todos los esfuerzos posibles, según él, para dialogar con el Gobierno y para encontrar una solución política al conflicto catalán. La salida, asegura el republicano, pasa por convocar nuevas elecciones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Joan Tardá (i), conversa con el diputado Gabriel Rufián antes de la rueda de prensa ofrecida este martes en la Cámara Baja tras registrar la enmienda a la totalidad a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para el 2019 de

Joan Tardá y Gabriel Rufián, de ERC,  tras registrar la enmienda a la totalidad a los Presupuestos en el Congreso. / EFE

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Joan Tardá, ha afirmado que su grupo parlamentario ha registrado la enmienda de devolución a los Presupuestos tras haber hecho todos los esfuerzos posibles para dialogar con el Gobierno y encontrar una solución política al conflicto catalán.

En rueda de prensa en el Congreso, Tardá ha indicado que todas las negociaciones son "difíciles" y "tienen momentos delicados", y por eso ha insistido en que un mediador neutral, "que actúe como fedatario" pueda ayudar a resolver el problema.

El líder de ERC ha afirmado que toda solución debe pasar por las urnas y ha criticado que el Gobierno español se haya dejado arrastrar por la derecha española. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad