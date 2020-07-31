madridActualizado:
La ola de calor continúa y mantiene en alerta este viernes a doce comunidades por temperaturas máximas que oscilarán entre los 39 y 42 grados, según informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su web.
La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja hay riesgo de fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales y con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.
El segundo mes más caluroso del año, después de julio, va a dar comienzo. Hay una mayor probabilidad de que la temperatura se encuentre en el tercil superior en toda España salvo en el norte peninsular donde la probabilidad disminuye.
Las temperaturas máximas serán altas entre los 35-36ºC y las mínimas se encontraran por encima de los 20ºC, según explican en eltiempo.es. La primera quincena del mes comenzará con temperaturas ligeramente por encima de lo habitual en al archipiélago balear y en zonas del este de Extremadura, Madrid, oeste de Castilla- La Macha y en el interior de Andalucía. El resto se mantendrá con las temperaturas habituales para este mes de agosto.
En cuanto a las lluvias las zonas donde más lloverá en el Cantábrico Oriental y el Pirineo pero se esperan unos niveles normales. Agosto se conforma así siendo, además, el segundo mes más seco de todo el año.
