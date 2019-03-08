La Fiscalía ha retirado este viernes la solicitud de prisión permanente revisable que había solicitado contra la mujer a la que acusa de haber asesinado a golpes a su hijastro en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria en 2016, en aplicación del criterio establecido por el Tribunal Supremo.
En la tercera sesión de un juicio que se celebra esta semana ante Jurado en la Audiencia de Las Palmas, el Ministerio Público ha sustituido la condena que demandaba hasta ahora para N. L., la asesina confesa del niño, por otra de 27 años de cárcel.
En concreto, la Fiscalía se ha referido a la sentencia que hace mes y medio anuló por primera vez una condena a la mayor pena prevista en la legislación española: la que había impuesto en marzo de 2018 la Audiencia de Santa Cruz de Tenerife a un joven condenado por asesinar con ensañamiento al abuelo de su exnovia.
