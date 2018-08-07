Público
Prisiones Instituciones Penitenciarias atribuye el 'acercamiento' a Basauri de dos presos de ETA al "cumplimiento del tercer grado"

A Olga Sanz Martín le fue concedido el tercer grado penitenciario en febrero, y para Javier Moreno la Junta de Tratamiento lo solicitó en abril y se le ha concedido ahora, y ambos —son pareja— han sido trasladados.

Imagen de la prisión de Basauri. EFE/Archivo

Instituciones Penitenciarias ha aclarado que los presos de ETA Olga Sanz Martín y Javier Moreno han sido trasladados de la prisión de Villabona (Asturias) a la de Basauri (Vizcaya) "en cumplimiento del tercer grado penitenciario".

Las fuentes han subrayado que no se trata de un 'acercamiento' de presos a cárceles del País Vasco, sino que ambos habían cumplido ya las tres cuartas partes de sus condenas y se les ha concedido el tercer grado penitenciario.

Además, los dos han pedido perdón, se han desvinculado de la banda y han renunciado a la violencia. Antes del traslado se ha informado a las víctimas, tal como garantizó el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

A Olga Sanz Martín le fue concedido el tercer grado penitenciario en febrero, y para Javier Moreno la Junta de Tratamiento lo solicitó en abril y se le ha concedido ahora, y ambos —son pareja— han sido trasladados.

El tercer grado es un régimen abierto, de semilibertad y, según Reglamento Penitenciario, el destino de los internos debe tener en cuenta "las posibilidades de vinculación familiar del interno y su posible repercusión en el mismo".

Estos dos presos fueron detenidos en 1998 y condenados en el año 2002 por la Audiencia Nacional a 71 años de cárcel la mujer y a 74 años él, junto a otros 14 miembros y colaboradores del 'comando Bizkaia', que había planificado el asesinato del exconsejero del Interior del Gobierno Vasco Juan María Atutxa o del entonces presidente del PP en el País Vasco, Carlos Iturgaiz.

