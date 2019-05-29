El Defensor del Pueblo en funciones, Francisco Fernández Marugán, ha aplaudido el fallo del Tribunal Constitucional en el que prohíbe a las formaciones políticas recoger opiniones políticas de los ciudadanos en Internet.
"Han triunfado nuestras tesis que no eran otras que la defensa de derechos de los ciudadanos en aspectos tan importantes como la intimidad, la libertad ideológica y la participación política", ha subrayado Fernández Marugán después de que el tribunal de garantías ha hecho pública este miércoles 29 de mayo la sentencia íntegra sobre este asunto, cuyo fallo unánime dio a conocer el pasado día 22.
De este modo, Fernández Marugán ha celebrado que el Constitucional haya estimado el recurso presentado por la institución contra el apartado de la Ley Electoral que permitía a los partidos políticos recabar datos personales de los ciudadanos para hacer perfiles ideológicos.
"Con esta sentencia hemos ganado todos los ciudadanos", ha afirmado el Defensor del Pueblo en funciones, que ha puesto en valor que el Alto Tribunal haya estimado su recurso "en un tiempo extraordinariamente rápido y por unanimidad".
A lo largo de su historia el Defensor del Pueblo ha presentado 30 recursos de inconstitucionalidad ante el Alto Tribunal, según ha detallado la institución.
2019-1405STC by on Scribd
