El problema de los reservistas La AUME vuelve a denunciar la situación de los militares mayores de 45 años

Recuerda que ha pasado más de año y medio desde la constitución en el Congreso de la subcomisión de Defensa que debe abordar este problema, aún no han emitido correspondiente el informe y muchos militares se ven afectados por la falta de medidas cuando se ven obligados, por edad, a abandonar su trabajo en las Fuerzas Armadas..

El Ejército de Tierra en el desfile de la Fiesta Nacional.- EFE

La Asociación Unificada de Militares Españoles (AUME) se ha dirigido a los portavoces de los grupos parlamentarios para trasladarles la "desesperada situación" de miles de militares ante su salida obligada de las Fuerzas Armadas a los 45 años, uno de los grandes retos de Defensa.

En un comunicado, la citada asociación recuerda que ha pasado más de año y medio desde la constitución en el Congreso de la subcomisión de Defensa para el estudio del régimen profesional de los militares de tropa marinería de las Fuerzas Armadas.

Todavía, añaden, no se ha emitido el informe mientras que los militares "siguen abandonando las Fuerzas Armadas sin que se apliquen medidas de contención de la situación".

En la carta a los portavoces, denuncian la situación "especialísima" de esos militares que, por su inminente salida de las Fuerzas Armadas o por estar ya en situación de Reservista de Especial Dedicación (RED), necesitan medidas urgentes que palíen los efectos de no haberse aplicado las medidas que la ley establecía o simplemente por no haberse aplicado otras en el caso de los RED.

"El ya más que preocupante retraso en la emisión del dictamen de la subcomisión, tras múltiples prórrogas del trabajo de la misma, inquietan a un colectivo que ve como ni desde el Ministerio de Defensa se toman medidas, ni desde el Parlamento se marcan directrices de acción parlamentaria o al Gobierno", agregan.

AUME quiere recordar que esta "grave situación" demanda medidas "urgentes e inaplazables" y que debería ser una prioridad en la agenda política.

Con esta medida, AUME inicia una serie de acciones encaminadas a dar visibilidad y voz a los miles de militares afectados y a sus familias.

