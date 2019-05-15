La Fiscalía de Barcelona ha pedido, por primera vez, que se procese por un delito de organización criminal a 28 de los imputados por los preparativos del 1-O, además de los de malversación, prevaricación, desobediencia, falsedad documental y revelación de secretos de los que ya están acusados.
El Ministerio Público ha presentado un escrito ante la titular del juzgado de instrucción número 13 de Barcelona en el que pide añadir ese delito a 28 de los 30 procesados por organizar el 1-O, entre ellos a la cúpula de la radio y la televisión públicas catalanas y a varios exaltos cargos del Govern de Carles Puigdemont.
La Fiscalía considera que una organización criminal es "cualquier red estructurada, sea cual fuere la forma de estructuración, que agrupe a una pluralidad de personas con una jerarquización y reparto de tareas".
A principios de abril se publicó el auto de procesamiento de 30 investigados por los citados delitos. Entre los nombres destacados, aparece el director general de Comunicació, Jaume Clotet Planas, y los directores de Catalunya Ràdio y TV3, Saul Gordillo y Vicent Sanchis. Además, la mayoría de ellos son excargos públicos del Govern de Carles Puigdemont, algunos de los cuales siguen en la Generalitat.
Incluye a estas 28 personas como las que "de forma concertada y permanente en el tiempo y con la finalidad de conseguir por vías delictivas la secesión de la comunidad autónoma de Cataluña" mediante aportación individual y jerarquizada.
La magistrada titular había adoptado esta decisión en un auto de procesamiento por presuntos delitos de malversación de caudales públicos, desobediencia, falsedad documental, revelación de secretos y prevaricación, tras más de dos años de instrucción iniciada por el fallecido Juan Antonio Ramírez Sunyer.
La juez fijó en 5.803.068,67 euros la fianza solidaria por responsabilidad civil para los procesados por malversación, cantidad supuestamente gastada o comprometida con la celebración del 1-O.
Ahora, y según un recurso de reforma al auto de procesamiento presentado ante el Juzgado, el Ministerio Público pide procesar además por organización criminal a altos y exaltos cargos como Joaquim Nin, Jaume Clotet, Josep Ginesta, Albert Royo, Amadeu Altafaj y Natàlia Garriga, entre otros.
