La Fiscalía ha pedido que se suspenda inmediatamente el régimen de semilibertad que les concedió la Generalitat a Junqueras, Forcadell, Romeva, Forn, Cuixart y Sánchez el pasado 14 de julio.

El presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart; el líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras; y los exconsellers Raül Romeva y Jordi Turull cuando salieron de la prisión de Lledoners, por primera vez usando su clasificación en tercer grado, la semilibertad. Poco mas tarde, saldrían Joaquim Forn, Jordi Sànchez y Josep Rull.

La Fiscalía ha recurrido ante el juez de vigilancia penitenciaria el tercer grado de seis de los nueve presos del procés, y ha pedido que se suspenda inmediatamente el régimen de semilibertad que les concedió la Generalitat el pasado 14 de julio, por el que solo van a dormir a prisión de lunes a jueves.

En concreto, la Fiscalía Provincial de Barcelona ha recurrido contra el tercer grado concedido al exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, los exconsellers Raül Romeva y Joaquim Forn, así como el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, y pide al juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria que la suspensión de su semilibertad sea inmediata.

