madridActualizado:
La diputada socialista Isaura Leal será la nueva presidenta del PSOE en Madrid, con Juan Lobato como secretario general, al frente de un equipo femenino que incluye a Marta Bernardo como secretaria de organización, Tatiana Jiménez como portavoz y a María Sainz como responsable del área de Igualdad, han informado a Efe este domingo fuentes socialistas.
El PSOE-M celebra este domingo la segunda jornada de su XIV Congreso Regional, en el que deberá ser ratificado en la Secretaría General Juan Lobato, quien dijo en la jornada del sábado que el partido tiene "555 días" hasta los comicios del 2023 para relanzar el socialismo en la región y recuperar la hegemonía de la izquierda.
En la lista de la nueva Ejecutiva figuran Pilar Sánchez, en Política Institucional; Fernando Fernández, en Administración y Modernización; María Sainz, en Igualdad; Francisco Martín, en Estrategia y Acción Electoral; Diego Cruz, en Política Municipal y Autonómica, o David Rodríguez, en Comunicación.
Isaura Leal ha presidido la Gestora que tomó las riendas del partido tras la dimisión de José Manuel Franco, después de las elecciones del 4 de mayo.
