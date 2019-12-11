Sánchez convoca a Casado y Arrimadas este lunes a una reunión de cara a la investidura

El líder del PSOE y candidato a la investidura, Pedro Sánchez, ha convocado a una reunión el próximo lunes al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, y a la portavoz de Cs, Inés Arrimadas, tras recibir este miércoles el encargo del rey para someterse a la investidura.
La cita con Casado será a las 9.30 horas en La Moncloa, según han informado fuentes de la dirección nacional del PP. En una comparecencia, Sánchez ha agradecido el encargo del rey, y ha pedido responsabilidad y "altura de miras" a todos los grupos políticos.
Sánchez también anunció que la portavoz del grupo socialista, Adriana Lastra, convocará a todos los partidos políticos del Congreso, incluidos Vox y a EH Bildu, con los que hasta ahora no se ha reunido.
"Yo estaré en la cita como siempre he hecho. Siempre que me ha llamado he acudido", ha dicho Casado desde Bruselas, antes de participar en la cumbre del Partido Popular Europeo.
Eso sí, el presidente de los conservadores ha criticado que el jefe del Ejecutivo utilice a los presidentes autonómicos como "comparsa" para tener "bilateralidad" con el presidente de la Generalitat.
