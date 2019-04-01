Rectificación solicitada por Daniel Montero Bejerano sobre una información de 'Público'

Don Daniel Montero Bejerano, en el ejercicio de su derecho a la rectificación reconocido por la L.O. 2/1984, de 26 de marzo, solicita la publicación de la siguiente rectificación de la información publicada por el Diario Público el día 27 de marzo de 2019 bajo el titular «Un audio prueba que Inda y Villarejo dieron al pequeño Nicolás la grabación que el comisario hizo al CNI».
El periodista Daniel Montero no ha cobrado nunca un solo euro del excomisario José Villarejo, ni de cualquier persona física o jurídica vinculada con él. Nunca.
El documento al que hace mención la información, citando un informe de obrante en el caso Tándem, es un acuerdo privado para la creación en 2012 del portal 'Información Sensible', del que Montero fue el responsable directo desde esa fecha hasta mediados de 2014 y en el que el comisario Villarejo no tenía responsabilidad directa administrativa ni societaria, que refleja efectivamente una remuneración para Daniel Montero por estar al frente de la creación de ese portal, el diseño del proyecto y la coordinación de la redacción. Sin embargo, el periodista renunció de forma expresa a cobrar cualquier emolumento hasta que la empresa presentara ingresos suficientes como para ser sostenible por su propia actividad, lo que no sucedió en el período citado.
El sr. Montero no ha estado a sueldo del exagente cobrando 2.200 euros al mes para colocar informaciones en otros medios de comunicación, en los que el periodista lleva trabajando desde hace 20 años.
