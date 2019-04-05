Rectificación solicitada por Esteban Urrieztieta a una información de 'Público' del 27 de marzo de 2019

Don Esteban Urrieztieta, en el ejercicio de su derecho a la rectificación reconocido por la L.O. 2/1984, de 26 de marzo, solicita la publicación de la siguiente rectificación de la información publicada por el Diario Público el día 27 de marzo de 2019 bajo el titular «Un audio prueba que Inda y Villarejo dieron al pequeño Nicolás la grabación que el comisario hizo al CNI».

El periodista Don Esteban Urrieiztieta nunca se ha reunido con el comisario jubilado señor Don José Manuel Villarejo a los efectos de recibir de éste con la directriz o finalidad de ser entregada al Sr. Nicolas Gómez Iglesias, una grabación manipulada de una conversación mantenida con agentes del CNI.

Es igualmente falso que Don Esteban Urrieiztieta junto a Don Esteban Urreiztieta junto a Don Eduardo Inda o cualquier otra persona, haya preparado reunión alguna con el señor Villarejo y su esposa a los efectos de verse con el conocido como ""pequeño Nicolás"."

Nunca he recibido pago alguno de ninguna fuente, nunca he recibido pago por publicar ningún tipo de información y nunca he estado "a sueldo" de organización criminal alguna y menos del Sr. Villarejo.

El señor Don Esteban Urrieiztieta JAMAS ha estado "a sueldo" del ex comisario cobrando por colocar informaciones en otros medios de comunicación.​