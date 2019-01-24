La Comisión Europea ha dado la razón a las más de 140 personas que resultaron heridas en el accidente de tren del Alvia. Lo hace con la apertura de un procedimiento de infracción a España por infringir las directivas comunitarias en materia de seguridad ferroviaria, según ha informado este jueves El País.
Además de la catástrofe del Alvia en julio de 2013 (en el que murieron un total de 80 pasajeros), en los últimos años destacan otros accidentes como el de O Porriño en septiembre de 2016 o el de Vacarisses (Barcelona) en agosto del año pasado.
A pesar de que en diciembre de 2017 el Gobierno creó la Comisión de Investigación de Accidentes Ferroviarios (CIAF) para investigar los incidentes ocurridos hasta el momento, la red ferroviaria española sigue sumando catástrofes. Bruselas ha avisado de que este organismo, dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento, no actúa como indican los parámetros de la comunidad europea.
La Comisión además ha indicado que la Agencia Estatal de Seguridad Ferroviaria (AESF) tampoco cumple con la normativa comunitaria establecida. Este organismo, también ligado al Ministerio de Fomento, se encarga de asegurar el material ferroviario de las infraestructuras que proporciona el Adif y Renfe.
A partir de este jueves el Estado español cuenta con dos meses para enviar a Bruselas información sobre cómo paliará los errores cometidos. Si la misiva no convence a la institución europea, ésta procederá a enviar petición formal para que España cumpla la legislación.
Como última opción, la Comisión sugiere que el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea imponga una sanción a España.
