República o monarquía El 90% de los participantes del referéndum de la Universitat Politècnica de València vota a favor de la república

De un total de 1.226 personas 1.112 han apoyado la república como modelo de Estado. Además de los 94 votantes que han manifestado su preferencia por la monarquía, se han registrado 20 abstenciones.   

Cartel sobre el referéndum en la UPV - Twitter

Un total de 1.226 personas han participado en la Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) este jueves en el referéndum simbólico sobre el modelo de Estado, de las cuales un 90,7% (1.112) se han manifestado a favor de cambiar la monarquía por un sistema de república.

Según los datos ofrecidos por la plataforma Pel referèndum a la UPV, desde la diez de la mañana y hasta las ocho de la tarde, se registraron durante la jornada del jueves un total de 1.226 participantes en la consulta, en la que se ha podido votar a través del móvil.

A la primera pregunta que se planteaba ( "¿Estás a favor de cambiar la monarquía por una república como forma de Estado?" ) 1.112 votaron que frente a 94 que no, mientras que hubo 20 abstenciones.

A la segunda cuestión que se planteaba ("En caso afirmativo, ¿estás a favor de la apertura de un proceso constituyente para decidir qué tipo de república?") un total de 1.100 personas contestaron que , 6 que no y 6 se abstuvieron.

Esta iniciativa también se llevó a cabo a lo largo de la jornada -hasta las 22.00 horas-- en la Universidad Miguel Hernández del Elche (UMH), donde estaban convocados los integrantes de la comunidad universitaria en diversos puntos del campus.

Desde el pasado mes de noviembre y hasta febrero está previsto que se celebren estos referéndums sobre la monarquía en 26 universidades de toda España.

