Resultats de la consulta sobre el model d’estat a la UPV 13D

(2 preguntes)



▶️Participants en la consulta: 1226



▶️Pregunta 1: Estàs a favor de canviar la monarquia per una república com a forma d’estat?

✅ Sí: 1112

❌ No: 94

⏺ Abstencions: 20



(Continua 👇)