Gabriel Rufián Rufián dice que Podemos ofreció la cabeza de Borrell a cambio de apoyar los Presupuestos y el entorno de Iglesias lo niega

"Dijeron que ellos presionarían para que Sánchez hiciera ese gesto. Les dijimos que ojalá el problema fuera Borrell", ha asegurado el portavoz de ERC. 

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, y el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, Gabriel Rufián -Marta Fernández /EP

El portavoz de ERC Gabriel Rufián ha asegurado que Podemos les ofreció la salida del Gobierno del ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, a cambio de que su formación apoyase el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado que el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez aprobará en el Consejo de Ministros del próximo viernes.

En una entrevista que publica eldiario.es, el parlamentario catalán responde así al ser preguntado sobre la posibilidad de que el titular de Exteriores abandone el Gobierno para asumir otras responsabilidades.

El entorno de Pablo Iglesias niegan la afirmación del portavoz de ERC. Fuentes próximas al secretario general del partido morado han asegurado a Los Desayunos de TVE que es "absolutamente falso" que se hiciese esta propuesta. 

"No voy a decir quién, pero Podemos nos propuso durante un tiempo la cabeza de Borrell a cambio de nuestro apoyo a los presupuestos. Dijeron que ellos presionarían para que Sánchez hiciera ese gesto. Les dijimos que ojalá el problema fuera Borrell", asegura Rufián.

En la entrevista, el portavoz adjunto de ERC asegura que no pide "la cabeza de ningún ministro ni de ningún representante electo del Congreso". "Ahora bien, que Borrell no esté ocupando un ministerio de Estado siempre es una buena noticia porque es un mentiroso", concluye Rufián.

Borrell y Rufián protagonizaron el pasado 21 de noviembre uno de los rifirrafes más polémicos de la historia parlamentaria en España, que se saldó con la expulsión del hemiciclo del portavoz de ERC, tras se llamado tres veces al orden por la presidenta de la cámara, Ana Pastor.

Rufián calificó después al ministro de "hooligan" y "mentiroso" por haber dicho que el diputado republicano Jordi Salvador le escupió mientras abandonaba el hemiciclo tras la bronca.

En octubre pasado, Borrell aseguró que los independentistas lanzan "mucha bravata, pero a la hora de la verdad votarán" a favor de los presupuestos, porque "les interesa", y Rufián le contestó lamentando que el titular de Exteriores siga haciendo de "militante de una sociedad derechista como es la Sociedad Civil Catalana", en lugar de ministro. 

