Secretaria de Estado de Deporte María José Rienda usó una sociedad instrumental para cobrar sus derechos de imagen como deportista

La secretaria de Estado de Deporte se ahorró impuestos al tributar sus derechos de imagen a través del Impuesto de Sociedades en lugar de por el IRPF. A través de esta empresa también gestionó patrimonio inmobiliario.

La secretaria de Estado de Deporte y presidenta del Consejo Superior de Deportes, María José Rienda - Europa Press

La secretaria de Estado de Deporte y presidenta del Consejo Superior de Deportes, María José Rienda, empleó una sociedad instrumental para cobrar sus derechos de imagen, con la que supuestamente eludió pagos a Hacienda.

Según publica este miércoles El Mundo, la esquiadora utilizó desde 2004 y hasta 2011, coincidiendo con el final de su carrera deportiva, una sociedad instrumental para cobrar sus derechos de imagen. Mediante esta estrategia declaró ingresos por valor de al menos 1,4 millones de euros.

Rienda, según el diario, se ahorró impuestos al tributar sus derechos de imagen a través del Impuesto de Sociedades en lugar de por el IRPF. Mediante esta fórmula pudo tributar un porcentaje considerablemente inferior por las ganancias ligadas a su actividad laboral.

A través de esta empresa, la exdeportista olímpica gestionó también patrimonio inmobiliario, ya que a nombre de esta sociedad instrumental aparecen dos viviendas: un chalé en Otura y un ático en la playa de Motril.

El Fisco ha establecido que cualquier actividad profesional debe ser declarada a través del IRPF, motivo por el cual ha puesto en marcha recientemente multitud de inspecciones contra deportistas de alto nivel.

