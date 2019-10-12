Público
Sentencia del procés Los sindicatos buscan consensuar una respuesta al fallo del juicio del 'procés'

Estudian leer un comunicado de rechazo en Barcelona una vez se conozca el fallo.

Aspecto de la concentración en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona, en solidaridad con Oriol Junqueras y Joaquim Forn el pasado 2 de mayo. /EFE

CC.OO, UGT y otras setenta entidades sociales, entre las que se encuentra Òmnium, están impulsando un comunicado unitario para responder a la sentencia del juicio del procés. La idea es que el escrito pueda leerse en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona justo después de que se hiciera público el veredicto, según recoge La Vanguardia.

Los puntos que recoge el texto se basan en el desacuerdo a la sentencia debido a que, según los firmantes, esta "no facilita la resolución del conflicto". También hacen hincapié en que el fallo pude deteriorar le funcionamiento de derechos como el de "manifestación".

En el comunicado se recomendará que se participe en las movilizaciones que rechacen la condena, aunque no en las convocadas por el movimiento Tsunami Democràtic y se demandará un aumento de los espacio de consenso.

Entre los firmantes habrá entidades como Pimec, cecot, sindictaos como USOC o Unió de Pagesos, colegios profesionales, oenegés y asociaciones vecinales. A priori no se incluye la ANC ni partidos políticos. 

