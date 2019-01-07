Público
Una sobrecarga en un piso ocupado, posible causa del incendio de Badalona

El fuego acabó con la vida de tres personas y causó una treintena de heridos, entre ellos un bebé en estado grave.

El incendio causó tres muertos y una treintena de heridos, entre ellos un bebé en estado crítico. EFE/ Quique García

El incendio causó tres muertos y una treintena de heridos, entre ellos un bebé en estado crítico. EFE/ Quique García

Una sobrecarga eléctrica en la primera planta, donde la luz estaba pinchada y los inquilinos ocupaban el piso de forma irregular, es la principal hipótesis del origen del incendio que el pasado sábado causó tres muertos y una treintena de heridos en un el barrio de Sant Roc de Badalona (Badalona). Los vecinos, además, denunciaron la tardanza de los bomberos y falta de escaleras de rescate

Según han informado fuentes cercanas a la investigación, los especialistas trabajan con la hipótesis de que el fuego, que se extendió con una gran virulencia por el edificio de diez plantas situado en el número 244 de la avenida Marquès de Mont-roig de Badalona, se originó en una finca ocupada de la primera planta.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra efectuarán hoy una nueva inspección ocular en el edificio, en el marco de su investigación sobre el origen del incendio, que todo apunta, según las fuentes, que se originó debido a una sobrecarga porque el sistema eléctrico estaba pinchado.

El incendio se inició el pasado sábado hacia las nueve de la mañana y causó tres muertos, dos vecinos de la octava planta y una anciana de 92 años que residía en la novena, y una treintena de heridos, entre ellos un bebé en estado grave.

Los responsables de los servicios sociales y de protección civil del Ayuntamiento de Badalona y de la Generalitat se reunirán hoy para empezar a trabajar para buscar medidas de apoyo a los afectados, ya que los vecinos no han podido regresar a sus casas porque han quedado muy afectadas por el fuego y el humo.

En este sentido, el Ayuntamiento de Badalona y la Generalitat han acordado crear una unidad específica de servicios sociales para atender a las víctimas, caso por caso.

