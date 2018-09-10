Expertos del Instituto de Trabajo Social y Servicios Sociales (Intress) han destacado la importancia de "hablar de suicidio" porque "hablar sobre él no lo provoca sino que ayuda a las personas el poder de dialogar y expresar emociones en situaciones difíciles".

Estos expertos han denunciado hoy lunes la falta de respuesta "institucional y política" ante un "grave problema" como es el suicidio que produce el "doble de muertes que los accidentes de tráfico", así como el "tabú" que rodea a estas muertes.

Con motivo de la celebración hoy del Día Mundial para la Prevención del Suicidio, Intress ha presentado el libro 'Haciendo Visible lo Invisible' de los autores Carlos Salamero y Mar Segovia, en el que se desarrolla la gestión técnica de esta entidad ante la realidad del suicidio.

El suicidio es un "problema de Salud Pública"

Según los expertos, es de "gran importancia" conocer los factores que aumentan o disminuyen los riesgos suicidas para poner en marcha las estrategias de intervención pero, sobre todo, recalcan la necesidad de hablar y "hacer que el suicidio no sea un tabú".

Un "silencio" que hace que no se desarrolle "una estrategia estatal de salud" y que provoca que no haya "una respuesta institucional ni política, ni leyes concretas", además de hacer que los trabajadores de este campo "no gocen de una capacitación ni recursos completos", lamenta Salomero.

En 2016 hubo 3.569 casos de suicidios en el país, superando los 1.160 fallecidos en accidentes en la carretera. "Sin embargo, son cifras invisibles para la opinión pública", han criticado desde Intress.

Destacan que el suicidio es un "problema de Salud Pública" ya que se ha convertido en la "primera causa de muerte extrema" en los grupos de población de jóvenes hasta los 39 años.