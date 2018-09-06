Según la concejala de Fiestas de Burriana Lluïsa Monferrer, se ha suspendido el 'bous al carrer' en Burriana al no quedar disponible ninguna de las tres ambulancias habilitadas para este tipo de eventos.
Después de que tres hombres resultasen heridos por asta de toro, el festival ha sido cancelado por no contar con las ambulancias preparadas. El suceso ocurrió durante la exhibición taurina celebrada ayer martes con motivo de las fiestas de la Misericordia en Burriana (Castellón).
Los tres heridos, dos vecinos de Burriana de 24 y 41 años y un madrileño de 67 años, precisaron su trasladado al Hospital Universitario de la Plana de Vila-real para recibir asistencia.
Una de las víctimas, vecino de Burriana de 41 años, presenta "heridas múltiples por asta de oro y politraumatismo severo" y fue intervenida quirúrgicamente de urgencia anoche.
"Ha sido una operación larga, y permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) de La Plana con pronóstico reservado", han señalado fuentes del centro en el último parte médico ofrecido hoy.
El herido más joven, de 24 años y también de Burriana, presenta una cornada en el muslo, está estable y ha sido ingresado en planta, donde se recupera de las lesiones, han señalado las mismas fuentes.
El tercero de los corneados, un vecino de Madrid, sufrió una herida por asta de toro en uno de los gemelos, y sigue ingresado en el centro con pronóstico estable "y recuperándose".
"Todo ocurrió en un intervalo de menos de una hora. Se suspendió el evento porque, al quedar cubiertas las tres ambulancias que tenemos, no podía continuar", ha indicado la edil de Festejos, que ha destacado la rápida intervención del personal sanitario.
