Los taxistas madrileños se manifestarán este miércoles a las 11 horas para pedir que se cumpla la proporción de un Vehículo de Transporte con Conductor (VTC) por cada 30 taxis en la Comunidad de Madrid.
La manifestación ha sido convocada por la Federación Profesional del Taxi de Madrid (FPTM), la Asociación Gremial del Autotaxi (AGATAM) y la Asociación Madrileña del Taxi (AMT) partirá desde la Dirección General de Transportes de la Comunidad de Madrid, en la calle Orense, hasta la Consejería de Transportes para exigir esta proporción en Madrid después de que el pasado septiembre el Gobierno central aprobara un Real Decreto-Ley que cede a comunidades y ayuntamientos la competencia para garantizarla.
En Madrid, esta regulación deben acordarla por acuerdo el Ayuntamiento y el Ejecutivo regional. Sin embargo, mientras el Consistorio se ha mostrado favorable, "existe falta de voluntad política al respecto desde la Consejería de Transportes del Ejecutivo autonómico", según ha afirmado el presidente de FPTM, Julio Sanz.
"Somos conscientes de que la proporción 1/30 no se puede alcanzar de la noche a la mañana, pero sí se puede emprender a corto plazo ese camino con diferentes medidas, como ya se ha podido comprobar en lugares como Barcelona. La cuestión es que tiene que existir voluntad política", ha sostenido Sanz.
En este sentido, los taxistas entregarán el Gobierno regional un escrito en el que reclaman una regulación "inmediata" del sector VTC por parte de la Comunidad de Madrid, dado que en caso contrario las movilizaciones se intensificarán.
La Comunidad de Madrid va a crear una mesa de trabajo paritaria que permita estudiar las reivindicaciones y propuestas de las asociaciones representativas del sector del taxi sobre la regulación de su actividad y de la de los vehículos con conductor (VTC).
