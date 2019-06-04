Público
Tráfico Denunciados en Soria ocho conductores ingleses por exceso de velocidad cuando iban a ver la final de la Champions

Todos los coches eran de alta gama, desde un Ferrari a un Maserati, y circulaban a velocidades que iban de los 104 a los 131 kilómetros por hora cuando el tramo estaba limitado a 70.

Momento en el que fueron multados los conductores ingleses. (EP).

Agentes de la Guardia Civil de Tráfico denunciaron el pasado viernes 31 de mayo a los conductores de ocho vehículos ingleses de alta gama por circular a alta velocidad a su paso por la localidad de Abejar (Soria) cuando iban a la final de la Champions que se celebraba en Madrid, según han informado fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Soria.

Los agentes realizaban un control de velocidad en la N-234 cuando detectaron, dentro del mismo minuto de duración y con un cinemómetro del Área de Vigilancia de Carreteras del Subsector, el paso de ocho vehículos de alta gama a velocidades que iban de los 104 a los 131 kilómetros por hora cuando el tramo estaba limitado a 70. Los componentes de Tráfico que realizaban el control de velocidad necesitaron el apoyo de otra patrulla.

Todos los vehículos denunciados son de nacionalidad inglesa y se dirigían hacia Madrid para asistir a la final de la Champions celebrada el pasado sábado 1 de junio entre Tottenham y Liverpool. Entre los vehículos denunciados estaban un Renault Alpine, un Ferrari 599 o un Maserati 4200.

