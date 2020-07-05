Estás leyendo: Tres detenidos en una operación contra el terrorismo yihadista en Badalona

Interior Tres detenidos en una operación contra el terrorismo yihadista en Badalona

Los agentes han entrado en una vivienda, donde se han incautado de diverso material, entre el que figura documentación y un ordenador, según las mismas fuentes. La Audiencia Nacional ha decreto el secreto del sumario de este caso.

Imagen del alcalde de Badalona, Xavier García Albiol. / ARCHIVO
Tres hombres de mediana edad han sido detenidos este domingo por la mañana en la localidad barcelonesa de Badalona, en una operación contra el terrorismo yihadista ordenada por la Audiencia Nacional y desarrollada por la Policía Nacional.

Fuentes policiales han informado de que la operación ha comenzado sobre las cuatro de la madrugada en la calle de Calderón de la Barca, en el barrio de la Salut de Badalona, y ha acabado cerca del mediodía.

Los agentes han entrado en una vivienda, donde se han incautado de diverso material, entre el que figura documentación y un ordenador, según las mismas fuentes.

La Audiencia Nacional ha decreto el secreto del sumario de este caso.

El alcalde de Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, ha informado posteriormente en las redes sociales de que en la operación ha colaborado la Guardia Urbana de la ciudad.

En el mensaje, el alcalde felicita a la Policía Nacional "por ayudar" con su acción de este domingo "a que los vecinos de estos barrios puedan vivir con más tranquilidad".

