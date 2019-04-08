Alberto Pozas, quien fuera hasta el pasado viernes general de Información Nacional del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha sido imputado tras declarar como testigo en el caso del espionaje de José Manuel Villarejo a Pablo Iglesias, según fuentes jurídicas citadas por TVE.

El pasado viernes, Pozas presentó su dimisión tras ser vinculado por el ex comisario con el caso del espionaje al líder de Podemos, que está investigando la Audiencia Nacional.

Así, este periodista ha declarado en la pieza 10 del caso Tándem ante el juez del caso Villarejo, Manuel García Castellón, quien mantiene secreta la causa que investiga el robo de un móvil a una asesora del Iglesias con información del partido.

La dimisión de Pozas tuvo lugar después de que Villarejo declarara en la Audiencia Nacional que fue el entonces director de Interviú (el propio Pozas) quien le facilitó un "pen drive" con copia de los datos del teléfono del líder de Podemos, que habían recibido en la redacción de la citada revista y que no pensaban publicar.

Siempre según el ex comisario, los datos habían llegado en un "pen drive" a la redacción de la revista, pero Pozas consideró que su contenido no era publicable y, por eso, se lo dio a Villarejo, quien sostuvo en esa declaración ante el juez que, tras analizar los datos, resolvió que no tenían interés policial y los archivó.

Pozas afirmó la semana pasada que dimite porque considera que está siendo "utilizado para atacar al Gobierno y al presidente" en el caso del espionaje a Pablo Iglesias.

